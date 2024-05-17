Summer Sundays On Cannon Returns To Poughkeepsie

Summer block parties with live music and more set for 2024 season.

King's Court Brewing Company opened its doors at 40 Cannon St. in the old King's Court Hotel in the city of Poughkeepsie back in 2018, becoming Poughkeepsie's newest craft brewery. Starting with only 4 beers on tap and a lot of ambition, the brewery made it through a Global Pandemic and has thrived. Its become a popular area spot for beer lovers and they'll be celebrating 6 years in August.

Some years back, King's Court Brewing Company along with the now defunct Revel 32, started a Summer Sundays series of events with the other area business on Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie offering free outdoor live music, along with craft vendors, games, food and drink. The series has been a big success, and its coming back for the 2024 summer season.

King's Court Brewing Company is readying the return of Summer Sundays on Cannon where the road will be blocked off for the day for a literal party in the street! The series will take place with thanks to City of Poughkeepsie Ward 2 council person Evan Menist who is helping helping fund the events. The series as always is all ages and family friendly. Other businesses participating Gallery 40, 1915 Wine Cellar and Mercat Coffee shop.

Summer Sundays On Cannon!

Summer Sundays on Cannon takes place the second Sundays of the summer months from June through September. Live music for the 2024 season includes:

June 9: Myles Mancuso Band

July 14: KALE

Aug 11: Bosco & The Storm

Sept 8: Slip Groove

Food trucks participating in the events include Thailicious, Flavor Bandits, VanRoy's Caribbean Grill and Pop's Place. The Crazy Over Art Van art truck for kids will be on hand, along with a woman doing Akashic readings inside the gallery, life size chess board, cornhole and other games on the street along with craft vendors. Get more info on Summer Sundays on Cannon here and follow King's Court Brewing Company on Facebook for updates.

