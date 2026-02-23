Popular Lobster Truck to Take on Dutchess Health Department

The famous Cousins Maine Lobster truck will be rolling into the Dutchess County health department this week.

The Hudson Valley loves a good food truck, but the excitement level that comes from a visit from the Cousins Maine Lobster truck is just off the charts.

Over a decade ago. Cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac moved from their home in Maine to Los Angeles and realized there was no good way to get the lobster rolls they grew up with. In 2012 they launched a single food truck in L.A., serving wild-caught Maine lobster out of a shiny black truck. A few months later, they took the concept onto TV, landing a deal with investor Barbara Corcoran on “Shark Tank,” which gave them the cash and coaching to start growing beyond that first truck.

The rest, as they say, is history. Today the brand has grown from that single Los Angeles truck to more than 85 units across about 35 states and has passed the $1 billion mark in systemwide sales. The company says it is pushing toward its 100th location, bringing lobster pop-ups and permanent trucks to new cities every year.

Here in the Hudson Valley, fans chase the iconic black truck from town to town, gobbling up lobster rolls just about as quickly as the mobile staff can make them. The menu is built around two classic styles of lobster roll. The Maine Roll is served chilled with a touch of mayo on a split-top New England bun, while the Connecticut Roll comes warm, tossed in butter and lemon. Customers can also find lobster tacos, quesadillas, grilled cheese, tots, and seafood soups like New England clam chowder and lobster bisque, all made with lobster shipped in from Maine.

For some, the idea of ordering seafood out of a truck may seem a bit sketchy, but Cousins has an impeccable reputation for fresh lobster. In fact, they are so trustworthy that they have become a regular customer of the Dutchess County Board of Health.

You've got to be pretty confident in your food safety procedures to roll up on the board of health and invite the inspectors to eat out of your truck.

Of course, the public is also welcome to come by and grab some lobster rolls as well. The Cousins Main Lobster truck will be at the Board of Health's offices at 85 Civic Center Plaza on Wednesday, February 25 from noon to 5pm. You can order ahead and check out the truck's other scheduled appearances on the Cousins Main Lobster website.