Popular Brewery Marks Anniversary With Commendation In Poughkeepsie

Celebration over this past weekend for King's Court Brewing Company.

King's Court Brewing Company opened its doors at 40 Cannon St. in the old King's Court Hotel in the city of Poughkeepsie back in 2018, becoming Poughkeepsie's newest craft brewery. Starting with only 4 beers on tap and a lot of ambition, the brewery made it through a Global Pandemic and has thrived.

A Little History About the King's Court Building

The King's Court Hotel was at the former 40 Cannon St site in the mid-1900s and was once an iconic building that provided accommodations for many Bardavon performers and other elites. In the early 1970s, the hotel closed its doors and was turned into King's Court Apartments. The spot lost its former glory days and eventually, it lay vacant.

The site was purchased in 2013 and redeveloped to return it to its former status where it now houses the 40 Cannon Street apartments, a grand lobby, and ground-floor commercial spaces. King's Court Brewing Company occupies approximately 2500 sq ft of the ground floor commercial space. Beer is brewed on-site with indoor and outdoor seating. They are pet-friendly, and outside food is always welcome.

King's Court Brewing Company Celebrates 6 Years

NY state Senator and former Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison posted to social media about a weekend visit to a couple of Poughkeepsie area establishments including Latin and Soul Buffet grand opening and King's Court Brewing Company 6th anniversary.

King's Court Brewing Company also took to social media saying, "Cheers to SIX years! Good beers, good friends, amazing gelato, and fun times!" @artigianidelgelato . #enjoylife #likeaking

They announced over the weekend at a 6 year anniversary block party event, a new gelato/stout collaboration. Cheers to King's Court Brewing Company on 6 years, here's to many more!

