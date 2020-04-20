Sullivan County’s Growing Hope Project for Students

As New York on pause continues at least until mid May, you might be looking for projects that the kids can do. Here is one that not only teaches the kids, it gets them outside as the warm weather approaches. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Sullivan Renaissance present Growing Hope.

Growing Hope is a Sullivan County flower growing project to help students feel creative and connected at home. Clay pots, paint, soil and seeds will be available for pickup at Sullivan County schools and The Museum at Bethel Woods at the end of April. Participants will be invited to the historic Bethel site later in the year to create a peace garden with their plants.

If you are in Sullivan County and you and your children would like to be part of the Growing Hope Project, visit the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts website or facebook page.

