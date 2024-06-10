Special All-In Pricing Set For Shows From Woodstock Alumni

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is set to kick off a huge summer of shows starting Father's Day weekend with a couple of Woodstock Festival alumni, and an exclusive ticket deal for WPDH listeners.

John Fogerty will be kicking off the summer concert season this Friday, June 14 with his celebration tour along with George Thorogood and the Destroyers and The Who's Roger Daltrey performs on Fathers Day (Sunday, June 16). Both Fogerty and Daltrey performed at the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival back in 1969 on the grounds of Bethel Woods.

Fogerty is best known for his time as singer and guitarist (1967-1972) for Creedence Clearwater Revival in which he was also the main songwriter. 1968 saw the release of the band’s self-titled debut album and their first single “Suzie Q”. Many other albums and singles followed including the hit “Proud Mary” off the album Bayou Country. Fogerty had a successful solo career following CCR.

In 1985, he released the album Centerfield on Warner Bros. Records. The album featured many hit singles including the title track “Centerfield”, “The Old Man Down the Road”, and “Rock and Roll Girls”. Rolling Stone magazine ranked John Fogerty number 40 on their list of 100 Greatest Guitarists and 72 on their list of 100 Greatest Singers. Creedence Clearwater Revival was one of the few bands to appear at Woodstock that had already achieved significant success on the Billboard charts the time.

At 5am on the Sunday of Woodstock just before Jefferson Airplane took the stage, The Who played their rock opera "Tommy", a performance that would become legendary. The Who formed out of London, England in 1964 with the classic lineup featuring Roger Daltrey on vocals, Pete Townshend on guitar, bassist John Entwistle, and drummer Keith Moon. They are considered to be one of the most influential rock bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. Hit singles from The Who include “I Can’t Explain”, “My Generation”, “Substitute”, “Pinball Wizard”, “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. The Who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Festival appearances by The Who including Woodstock and their live concert album, Live at Leeds (1970), established their reputation as a respected rock act. Their last studio album was Who in 2019. Roger Daltrey began a solo career in 1973 while still a member of the Who, and has released ten solo studio albums, five compilation albums and one live album. He will be featuring the music of The Who along with solo material at Bethel Woods in a show being billed as "The Voice of The Who Roger Daltrey with an Electric/Acoustic Band Performing The Who Hits & Rarities Along with Solo Music and Stories About His Incredible 60 Year Career"

$25 Lawn/$50 Pavilion Seats Offered For Fogerty/Daltey Shows at Bethel Woods

Gonna be a rockin weekend at Bethel Woods! We'll see ya at the shows!

