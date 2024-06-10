Special All-In Pricing Set For Shows From Woodstock Alumni
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is set to kick off a huge summer of shows starting Father's Day weekend with a couple of Woodstock Festival alumni, and an exclusive ticket deal for WPDH listeners.
John Fogerty will be kicking off the summer concert season this Friday, June 14 with his celebration tour along with George Thorogood and the Destroyers and The Who's Roger Daltrey performs on Fathers Day (Sunday, June 16). Both Fogerty and Daltrey performed at the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival back in 1969 on the grounds of Bethel Woods.
Fogerty is best known for his time as singer and guitarist (1967-1972) for Creedence Clearwater Revival in which he was also the main songwriter. 1968 saw the release of the band’s self-titled debut album and their first single “Suzie Q”. Many other albums and singles followed including the hit “Proud Mary” off the album Bayou Country. Fogerty had a successful solo career following CCR.
In 1985, he released the album Centerfield on Warner Bros. Records. The album featured many hit singles including the title track “Centerfield”, “The Old Man Down the Road”, and “Rock and Roll Girls”. Rolling Stone magazine ranked John Fogerty number 40 on their list of 100 Greatest Guitarists and 72 on their list of 100 Greatest Singers. Creedence Clearwater Revival was one of the few bands to appear at Woodstock that had already achieved significant success on the Billboard charts the time.
$25 Lawn/$50 Pavilion Seats Offered For Fogerty/Daltey Shows at Bethel Woods
What a deal! Get tickets for John Fogerty on Friday or Roger Daltrey on Sunday, or how about both? Get $25 laws seats and $50 pavilion seats (no additional fees) (while they last by going to the Bethel Woods website and clicking on the event you want. When you click But Tickets, it will take you to the ticketmaster page. Hit the button that says Unlock.
Enter Promo Code WPDH
Gonna be a rockin weekend at Bethel Woods! We'll see ya at the shows!
