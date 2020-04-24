Sullivan County Schedules Two Town Hall Meetings For Next Week

Sullivan County continues to hold town hall meetings to keep their residents informed, and have scheduled two additional meetings for next week.

Leaders in Sullivan County will answer questions from citizens during two Facebook Live Q & A sessions next week. The first meeting is scheduled for April 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Legislature Chairman Robert Doherty said:

Laura has been doing an outstanding job overseeing our Emergency Community Assistance Center, while Jill continues to be an integral part of our Public Health Services team, out on the front lines teaching people how to stay safe and well during this pandemic. They represent the many fearless County employees who are working tirelessly on our behalf

Catskill Regional Medical Center CEO Jonathan Schiller will return for the meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 30.

Questions can be submitted to sctownhall@co.sullivan.ny.us by Monday at 7:00 a.m. Questions should be in regards to COVID-19 concerns and issues.

A video will be made available following the each town hall meeting and it will be posted on the County's website.

