Sullivan County Man Charged With Murder, Police Say

A Sullivan County man has been charged with murder following an incident on Sunday in the Town of Cochecton.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:05 a.m. Sullivan County Sheriffs responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting that had occurred at 449 Skipperene Road in the Town of Cochecton.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male who suffered a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence. Deputies interviewed a female witness outside the residence, then attempted to make contact with two males who were inside the residence.

The two males initially refused to exit the residence, but eventually complied. Further investigation revealed that Anthony Bertolini, age 40, had stopped by the home to visit the female subject when John McArdle, 76, exited the residence with a long gun and shot Bertolini through the windshield of the vehicle he was sitting in.

Bertolini was pronounced deceased at the scene. A search warrant was executed later that day at the residence, and police recovered three rifles and a handgun from the scene.

John McArdle was charged with one count of murder in second-degree, criminal possession of weapon second-degree, and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon third-degree.

McArdle was arraigned via video internet link and remanded to Sullivan County Jail on no bail pending a court date this week. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

