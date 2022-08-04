The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice.

It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.

Wander is a company that books getaways or workstations all over the country and one of their most beautiful homes for rent is right here in the Hudson Valley. It is a 'one of a kind' glass house and it is located in the Catskills.

The 25-acre property is over 1,300 sqft and has 2 bedrooms, a heated pool, and a Tesla and Tesla charger. The property also has 2 workstations.

They transformed the property into a glass house in just days.

The end result is remarkable and looks like the perfect escape.

This place would be a great backdrop for the ultimate vacation or staycation spot in the Hudson Valley. I wish I could afford to stay here. It would be easy to get some work done in this seclusion.

