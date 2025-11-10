Students Rally To Support Local Food Pantry In Dover Plains

A group of students at Dover High School are hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event to help support local food pantry and clothing service, The Center of Compassion.

Having graduated from Dover Jr/Sr High School back in 1995, Go Dragons! I can attest to the fact that Dover Plains has always been a close, tight-knit community with great people always giving back. I lived in Dover throughout my high school years and have many fond memories of my time there.

The Center of Compassion is a nonprofit organization located in Dover Plains, NY, dedicated to serving local residents through vital programs. Their initiatives include a food pantry, a thrift store, and a backpack program aimed at supporting families in need.

The Center of Compassion Facebook The Center of Compassion Facebook loading...

The food pantry provides assistance to hundreds of individuals each month, while the thrift store offers affordable clothing and housewares, with proceeds supporting the center's operations. Additionally, the backpack program supplies elementary school children with nutritious food for weekends, ensuring they have access to essential resources.

Stuff the Bus Event Set for Dover Plains

The Center of Compassion posted on their Facebook page asking to support their food pantry for Stuff the Bus at Dover Elementary School at 9 School St, Dover Plains, NY Sunday, Nov. 16 from 10am to 6pm. They'll be accepting non-perishable items, frozen turkeys, and warm clothing. All donations will go to The Center of Compassion. The pantry posted that it is need of items like cake mix, frosting, pasta, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash and feminine products.

They are also looing for products for their Backpack program like canned pastas (like Spaghetti-o’s), soups, individual sized breakfast cereal and fruit snacks.

Please help support our Food Pantry by contributing to this event! In addition to non-perishable goods and warm clothing, the pantry is in need of the following items:

Cake mix Frosting Pasta Toothpaste Toothbrushes Shampoo Conditioner Deodorant Body wash Feminine products Our Backpack program needs: Canned pastas (ie Spaghetti-o’s) Soups Individual sized breakfast cereal Fruit snacks

Thank you in advance!!

Get our free mobile app

10 Things This Dutchess County, NY Town Wants 10 businesses that a Hudson Valley town would love to see open soon.

7 of the Best Places to Get A Car Wash in Dutchess County Car washes that are located in Dutchess County. Gallery Credit: CJ