Street Fest Fundraiser at Keegan Ales Cancelled

The Street Festival Fundraiser for this Saturday, March 21, from 5PM - 10:30PM at Keegan Ales in Kingston has been cancelled.

If you live in the Hudson Valley, especially in the Rosendale and Ulster County area, you're probably familiar with the Rosendale Street festival. It's been one of the Hudson Valley's best festivals since 1978. Unfortunately, due to the heat emergency, the 2019 Rosendale Street Festival was a bust financially. And now they could really use your help.

The good news is that the Street Festival Fundraiser at Keegan Ales will be rescheduled. Check back often on the Rosendale Street Festival facebook page. Keep in mind, the situation that we are in is a temporary situation and things will be back to normal eventually. Hopefully sooner than later.

