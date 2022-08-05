Stranger Things Star Spotted at Lower Hudson Valley Bakery

Stranger Things took the world by storm back in 2016. The show has become engrained in our culture now.

The Netflix original series is so popular that it has held on to the massive following for 6 years. According to Marketwatch, Season 4 was viewed for over a billion hours in the first 30 days of its release. Even a local restaurant in Hopewell Junction created a Stranger Things menu.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers on the hit show and though he portrays a kid from a small town in Indiana, he is actually from the Hudson Valley region of New York. According to Wikipedia, the young star grew up in Scarsdale, New York.

While most people are running up that hill one star from Stranger Things is running to a local bakery.

Schnapp reportedly stopped into the Baked in Color Bakery with his sister and a family friend and tried their rainbow chocolate chip cookies and “brookies’ which is their twist on a brownie. The Stranger Things star was very kind and accommodating to stunned employees and fans. He even posed for a picture.

Baked in Color is located at 1985 Palmer Ave in Larchmont, New York.

Did you know that Schnapp is not the only Stranger Things star who grew up in the Hudson Valley?

David Harbour who plays Sheriff Jim is from White Plains, New York according to his page on Wikipedia. The page also reports he went to school in Armonk.

