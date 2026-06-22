Frustrated Stormville Flea Market Pens Open Letter to Haters

The Stormville Flea Market has had it up to here, and apparently so has the Hudson Valley.

This weekend, the market at the former Stormville Airport held the Ultimate Yard Sale, with over 300 families joining together to put their wares on sale. It was just the third event of the season for the flea market, but the stress of dealing with the public is apparently already taking its toll on organizers.

The market's official Facebook page unleashed a pointed message on Saturday aimed at those who have apparently been complaining about their events. The sentiment echoed many of the same frustrations of others who use social media to connect with their customers on a daily basis.

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Stormville Flea Market Posts Open Letter to Complainers

It's unclear what specific event was the final straw that inspired the message, but there has clearly been a pattern of abuse from the public that brought organizers to the boiling point.

The letter starts by asking the haters to just go away.

Listen up. To the small crowd that wants to complain about every little thing, please, leave this page. There is no room in life for negativity….

The message goes on to explain that flea market organizers are "exhausted by the constant complaining", listing a long line of things its Facebook followers have been griping about.

We hold a yard sale that gives hundreds of families a place to sell their stuff and make some extra money—people complain.

We enforce rules—people complain.

We don’t enforce rules—people complain.

At what point does it stop?

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Stormville Flea Market Says What We're All Thinking

As someone who is forced to use social media for work, I can't say I disagree with the Stormville Flea Market. Social Media has unleashed the worst in many human beings in ways I still don't understand.

No matter how innocuous a posting is, an army of people will predictably swoop in to complain. Older people with profile pictures of their smiling grandchildren will say the nastiest things that are usually neither on topic nor constructive at all. Others will use the opportunity to argue with others about things that have nothing to do with the original post.

Instead of simply stating their point of view, many of these keyboard warriors resort to slurs, cheap shots and language that most of us would never use on our worst enemies.

And then there are those who are unhealthily obsessed with politics that can turn anything into a rebuke against the "MAGAts" or "Libtards". Don't these people realize that degrading and yelling at someone you disagree with will never get them to change their minds? Or is just being cruel the whole point?

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Hudson Valley Agrees With Flea Market's Frustrated Rant

With over 1,100 likes, the Hudson Valley is clearly siding with the Stormville Flea Market, sharing many of the frustrations outlined in their vulnerable and honest message.

Not every decision is going to make everyone happy, but the endless negativity toward literally everything is exhausting.

It appears that the rest of us are exhausted too.

While helpful suggestions and constructive criticism are more than welcome by most people, the constant whining, complaining and downright nasty attitudes on social media are enough to make anyone lose their cool.

Hopefully, the Stormville Flea Market organizers feel better after finally letting out all of those frustrations that have apparently been bottled up for a while. At least they can take some comfort in knowing that the majority of the Hudson Valley feels the same way.

In the meantime, perhaps some of these cyberbullies will follow the flea market's final words of advice: "If your hobby is complaining, you’ll never run out of material. The rest of us have work to do."