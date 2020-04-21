Stony Kill’s Spring Celebration & Plant Sale

I have to say that I'm pretty impressed with the way the Hudson Valley is handling social distancing. Oh, I've seen my share of people taking stupid chances, nor wearing masks in public, standing too close to other people. But so many organizations are finding ways to carry on their traditions.

Stony Kill's Annual Spring Celebration and Plant sale will still be happening this year to help generate much needed funds for the farm, but it's been adjusted to fit in with all of the social distancing rules that we're facing. Unfortunately, they cannot hold spring festivities but you are welcome to view the lambs along the fence and walk the trails.

The selection of plants are started from seed and grown in the greenhouse without use of chemicals or pesticides. Seedlings are tended by master gardeners and greenhouse volunteers and are sold in 3 inch pots and four-packs for $3 each. They will be accepting plant pre-orders until May 5. Orders will be paid for at pick up by credit card, cash or check.

For all of the details and pre-order information, visit the Stony Kill Spring Celebration and plant sale facebook page.

