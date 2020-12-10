Local Environmental Farm Looking To Hire Paid Interns

In a day and age when people are losing their jobs left and right because of a global pandemic, it’s refreshing to be able to tell you about some great local job opportunities. Stony Kill Foundation, which oversees the daily operation and programming of Stony Kill Educational Center on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls is looking for two Naturalist Interns to join their educational team for a paid internship.

Stony Kill Farm is comprised of 1000 acres of beauty. Pastures, hayfields, gardens, forests, historic buildings and more. Stony Kill is very active in the community, and offers programs and fun and educational events throughout the year.

As an intern, your responsibilities will include contributing to the planning, preparation, and delivery of Stony Kill’s education and community programs, both in-person and virtual, and assisting with an array of livestock care and farm projects. You will also run the Farm Pod Program, lead environmental activities for kids of all ages, run activities for birthday parties, scout events and tours, research and help develop and implement new educational programs, assist with Summer Explorers Camp, farm tasks and more.

Two years of college level study or relevant experience is desired, as is a background in teaching or environmental sciences. Experience with social media is also helpful. Does this sound like the perfect job for you? If it does, you can find a full list of internship requirements, responsibilities, and salary information right here. Visit the Stony Kill Foundation website or their facebook page for more information.