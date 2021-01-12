Now Is the Most Important Time to Feed our Feathered Friends

Do you love to feed the birds in the spring and summer? Did you know that it’s even more important to feed birds during the winter months? It’s true. In the warmer months there are a lot of natural berries and seeds available to the birds, but in the cold of winter it’s harder for birds to find food. And that’s why it’s so important to help our feathered friends this time of year.

Another great reason to supply food for birds in the winter is that you will be rewarded for your efforts. I have a few bright red cardinals that love to hang out in my yard in the winter. The red against the white of the snow is a beautiful sight to see. In fact, I spend quite a bit of my time at the window watching the appreciative birds in my yard.

Right now is a perfect time to get your winter bird seed, too. It’s the Winter Bird Seed Sale at Stony Kill Foundation in Wappingers Falls. Not sure what kind of seeds to get? Stony Kill has a whole guide of what kinds of birds are attracted to which kinds of seeds. Not only will you be helping the birds, you’ll also be helping the Stony Kill Foundation which is an important and educational part of our community.

Orders for the Winter Bird Seed Sale have to be in by Jan. 22. Pick up will be at the farm on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls on Feb. 6 and 7. To order your seeds, and to check out the varieties of seed available and which birds like them, visit the Bird Seed Sale webpage. To learn more about the Stony Kill Foundation, check out their facebook page or their website.