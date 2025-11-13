Stolen Vehicle Investigation Causes Major Road Way Traffic Jam in Westchester County

Earlier this week, commuters and city of Yonkers residents alike were subject to utter chaos on the Saw Mill River Parkway and surrounding roadways thanks to police activity regarding a stolen vehicle investigation that was being handled by Yonkers Police. The incident caused major traffic congestion that stalled the major roadway for a prolonged period of time.

Stolen Vehicle Crash Investigation in Yonkers

The chaotic incident took place earlier this week on Monday evening. Yonkers Police reportedly attempted to make a traffic stop of a reportedly stolen vehicle, which the driver at the time did not comply with.

The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to make an escape from the scene, but that attempt ended abruptly when the driver crashed into multiple other vehicles. Yonkers Police were then able to move on the vehicle, removing all three (3) of the individuals from the car, and placed them under arrest.

Accident Aftermath

From the incident, several vehicles were struck in the crash and multiple individuals suffered minor injuries, including three (3) police officers and three (3) uninvolved civilians. According to the notice issued by the Yonkers Police Department via their Facebook page, the injured civilians and police officers were all transported to local area hospitals to be evaluated for their injuries.

The entire scene caused major traffic delays on the Saw Mill River Parkway, as well as surrounding roadways, including the Cross County Parkway. Police remained on the scene for an extended period of time to continue their investigation, and see that the other damaged vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Traffic on the major roadways was able to flow once again after the scene had been cleared. At this time, neither the identities of the three arrested suspects, nor the identities of any of the individuals hurt in the accident have been disclosed. The Yonkers Police Department in their notice stated that more information may be released as it becomes available.

