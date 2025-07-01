A motorcycle stolen from a Hudson Valley home has been spotted riding around on a busy New York Road. Now, police are asking for your help in finding it.

The New York State Police in Troop K have been trying to crack the case of a missing motorcycle and are now asking the public to pitch in and help. On Friday in the middle of the night, police say a suspect crept onto a Hudson Valley resident's home and stole their motorcycle.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

A blue 2023 Yamaha YZ250F was taken from a home in Columbia County just after 4:30am. Hours later the bike was seen driving southbound on the New York State Thruway near Newburgh, New York.

Images of the bike were released by the State Police out of Troop K in hopes that someone would recognize it. The Yamaha has a retail value of just over $8,500.

There are also photos of the person who allegedly stole the bike, but the image quality is not great and details of the person are difficult to make out.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

It's unclear if the bike is still in the Hudson Valley, but police are hoping that someone has some information that could lead to the recovery of the stolen property. All tips can remain confidential.

If you've seen the bike or know of its whereabouts, New York State Police at Troop K are asking you to give them a call at (845) 677-7300.

