Hudson Valley Heating Oil Prices Soar as Cold Weather Arrives

With temps starting to plummet, Hudson Valley homeowners are turning up the thermostat while facing a much bigger heating oil bill than they did last year.

Temperatures dipped below freezing over the weekend, and overnight lows are expected to remain in the 30s and 40s for the foreseeable future. That means the heating season has officially arrived for homeowners across Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties.

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According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the statewide average price of home heating oil is now $6.228 per gallon, compared with just $3.709 at this time last year.

That's an increase of nearly 68% in just one year.

Filling Your Heating Oil Tank Could Cost $700 More This Year

The price increase is especially noticeable for homeowners getting ready for their first major oil delivery of the season.

At the current statewide average of $6.228 per gallon, purchasing 275 gallons of heating oil would cost approximately $1,713.

Last October, that same amount of oil would have cost about $1,020. That's an increase of nearly $700 for a single delivery.

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Hudson Valley Heating Oil Prices Remain High

NYSERDA tracks heating oil prices throughout New York, including two regions covering the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County is included in the Lower Hudson region, while Orange and Ulster counties are part of Upper Hudson.

The state's historical regional data shows that prices were already climbing rapidly before the heating season began. In August, Lower Hudson averaged $5.429 per gallon, while Upper Hudson averaged $5.141.

Since then, the statewide average has climbed above $6 per gallon, putting additional pressure on homeowners preparing for colder weather.

The latest October 13 statewide survey shows prices have remained relatively stable over the past week, increasing slightly from $6.210 to $6.228 per gallon.

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Heating Oil Prices Near Historic Highs

NYSERDA's historical records show the statewide monthly average reached $6.10 per gallon in May 2022, during a major spike in energy prices. This year's September prices climbed even higher, reaching approximately $6.27 per gallon statewide.

While prices have eased slightly since then, they're still significantly higher than they were during the beginning of last year's heating season.

The timing is especially concerning because the most expensive months for home heating are still ahead. NYSERDA's latest energy report points to global conflicts, refinery operations, fuel inventories and seasonal demand as factors affecting energy markets.

With overnight temperatures expected to only get colder throughout the Hudson Valley, homeowners will be relying on their furnaces more frequently, burning through some of the most expensive heating oil in New York history.