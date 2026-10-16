Hudson Valley Bus Monitor Accused of Assaulting Student

A Hudson Valley school bus monitor is facing criminal charges after police say a student was injured by an adult during a ride on a school bus.

Photo by Bhavya Shah on Unsplash yellow school bus on road during daytime

Putnam County Sheriff Brian Hess announced the arrest of Magalie Speranza, 65, of Yorktown following an incident aboard a Mahopac Central School District bus. The alleged assault involving a 12-year-old student happened on Friday, October 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, Speranza physically assaulted the student while the bus was in motion, causing minor injuries. Three other students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

School district officials were alerted to the alleged assault late in the afternoon on October 6. The following day, they referred the matter to the sheriff’s office and turned over surveillance video from the bus for investigators to review.

Photo by Robin Jonathan Deutsch on Unsplash a stop sign attached to the side of a school bus

Speranza was arrested on October 8 and charged with third-degree assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. All five charges are Class A misdemeanors. She also faces a second-degree harassment charge, which is a violation.

The release does not describe the alleged physical contact or provide further details about the student’s injuries. It also does not say whether Speranza remains employed as a bus monitor or why it took so long to reveal information about the arrest.

Speranza was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Justice Court, where an order of protection was issued on behalf of the student.