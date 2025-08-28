Ghost Gun and Narcotics Recovered in Ulster County Traffic Stop

Call it another day for members of the New York State Police, as yet another recent traffic stop resulted in the arrests of a pair of individuals on a variety of charges. This time the stop was conducted in an area within Ulster County.

Ghost Gun Stop in Plattekill

This latest incident took place during the early afternoon in the Town of Plattekill, on Monday, August 25, 2025. At approximately 11:40a.m, members of the New York State Police Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU), spotted a 2008 Jeep traveling on I-87 operating in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers initiated the stop, which the Jeep driver complied with, and Troopers then began their investigation. At the time of the stop there were two occupants in the vehicle, one being the driver identified as 25-year old, Jessiah J. Haynes, and the passenger identified as 31-year old, Ashley L. Guilder, both of Amsterdam, NY.

Upon learning both individuals identities, it was confirmed that the 25-year old Haynes was operating the vehicle under a suspended driver's license. Troopers at the time then called upon assistance in the form NYSP K9 Kell, who conducted an exterior sniff search of the vehicle. During that time, K9 Kell did give a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Troopers then conducted their search of the vehicle where they made multiple discoveries. Those discoveries would include approximately 149 grams of cocaine and a Polymer 80 .9mm semi-automatic “ghost gun”. Troopers also found the 31-year old Guilder to be in possession of approximately .4 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 13.2 grams of Suboxone.

A "ghost gun" as they have been dubbed, have become incredibly popular weapons used in crime in recent years, as they do not possess any identifying factors like serial numbers, making them difficult trace. As for the the Suboxone, it is a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

A Long List of Charges

After making the discoveries, both Haynes and Guilder were placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Both were transported to State Police Thruway Newburgh for processing without any further incident.

Haynes was charged with the crimes of...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, class A-II felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Intent to Sell, class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Previous Conviction, class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Ammunition Feeding Device, class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class E felony

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree, Unclassified misdemeanor

Multiple Uniform Traffic Tickets

Guilder was also charged with a long list of crimes including...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, class A-II felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Intent to Sell, class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Previous Conviction, class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Ammunition Feeding Device, class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class E felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, class A misdemeanor

Both Haynes and Guilder were later transported to the Ulster County Jail Central Arraignment Part for arraignment. Afterwards they were remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. State Police say that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

