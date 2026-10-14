Stewart’s Shops Drops New Beanies, and I Found Them Right Down the Road

I have two weaknesses: I love merch, and I LOVE Stewart’s Shops. So imagine my excitement when I discovered the latest Stewart’s merch at a shop right down the road from my house!

Stewart's beanies/Jana Deak Stewart's beanies/Jana Deak

Stewart’s Shops has a loyal following across New York, and if you’re anything like me, the excitement goes beyond the coffee, ice cream and breakfast sandwiches. Sometimes, you just want to rep your favorite hometown convenience store.

The latest Stewart’s beanie drop caught my attention, and I was thrilled to find them in person. There’s something especially fun about spotting new Stewart’s gear out in the wild, particularly when you don’t have to travel far to find it.

Stewart's beanies/Jana Deak Stewart's beanies/Jana Deak

For a brand that has become such a recognizable part of life in upstate New York, Stewart’s merchandise has its own appeal. These aren't just souvenirs for visitors. They're a way for longtime fans to show a little love for a local favorite.

Mystery Pins Are Joining the Merch Lineup, Too

And the beanies aren't the only thing worth looking for. Stewart’s also has mystery enamel pin packs for collectors.

Each pack contains one randomly selected pin, so you won't know which design you've scored until you open it. There's even a chance of finding an ultra-rare secret pin, adding another collectible to the mix for Stewart's superfans.

The pins are a fun bonus, but for me, the real excitement was finding the new beanies so close to home.

If you're a Stewart's fan, keep your eyes open the next time you're stopping in for coffee or your favorite ice cream. You never know what new merchandise might be waiting on the shelves.

And if you see me sporting some fresh Stewart's gear, now you know why!