Adams Fairacre Farms is Casting Local Residents for a Holiday Commercial With Santa!

Hudson Valley residents could find themselves sharing the spotlight with Santa Claus this holiday season, and you don't need to be an actor to get the part.

Adams Fairacre Farms is looking for local co-stars for a brand-new holiday commercial, and the casting call is open to babies, children, couples and adults of all ages. Even better? No speaking is required, so you can leave the memorized lines and dramatic monologues at home.

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The local farm market announced the casting opportunity on social media, inviting members of the community to be part of its upcoming holiday production. Those selected will be compensated for their participation and receive an early holiday photo with Santa himself.

How to Get Cast in the Adams Fairacre Farms Holiday Commercial

Think your family has what it takes to make some holiday magic on camera? Here's how to throw your name into the hat.

Adams is accepting submissions through Friday, October 30. Interested participants must submit their name, contact information and a photo through the online casting form.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CASTING APPLICATION

If you're selected, Adams will contact you with your assigned call time.

What Should You Wear?

Forget the Hollywood wardrobe department. Adams is asking participants to show up in their coziest holiday sweaters and dresses.

There is one important rule: Leave the character costumes and clothing with brand logos at home.

Think festive, comfortable and ready for the holidays!

When and Where Is the Casting Call?

The casting event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Adams Fairacre Farms in Poughkeepsie

765 Dutchess Turnpike

Poughkeepsie, NY

Remember, submitting an application doesn't guarantee a spot in the commercial. Those chosen will receive their call-time information directly from Adams.