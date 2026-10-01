GAP Factory Is Back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria

Hudson Valley shoppers who remember browsing the GAP at the Poughkeepsie Galleria have a reason to head back upstairs.

GAP Factory has officially opened at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, bringing the familiar clothing brand back to the Dutchess County shopping center after the original GAP location closed nearly a decade ago.

The new store is located on the upper level of the Poughkeepsie Galleria near Urban Planet. The mall had announced the arrival earlier this year, teasing the new retailer as part of a growing list of new additions to the shopping center.

And yes, there is a difference between GAP and GAP Factory.

GAP Factory offers clothing for women, men, baby and kids, with the brand describing its merchandise as exclusive styles created specifically for its Factory stores. So shoppers shouldn't necessarily expect the same inventory they would find at a traditional GAP location.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria says the store is focused on giving shoppers GAP style at more affordable prices, making it another option for families looking for everyday clothing without quite as much damage to the wallet.

The return is also a little nostalgic for longtime Hudson Valley shoppers. The original GAP and GAP Kids stores at the Poughkeepsie Galleria closed in April 2016, marking the end of GAP's last traditional Hudson Valley location at the time.

Now, ten years later, the GAP name is back on the Galleria directory, albeit with the Factory label attached.

The new store is part of a busy stretch of changes at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The mall has also added Kids Ultimate Playground, while other new businesses and future developments are in the works. The Galleria currently advertises more than 110 places to shop, eat and play.

For shoppers who grew up with GAP sweatshirts, khakis and those unmistakable logo T-shirts, the return may bring back a little mall nostalgia. For everyone else, it could simply mean another place to hunt for a deal.