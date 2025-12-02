Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Returns for 40th Anniversary

Stewart's Holiday Match matches donations dollar for dollar to benefit local children's charities.

Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.

About Stewart's Holiday Match



Stewart’s Shops is kicking off its 40th annual Holiday Match campaign. This program runs from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas and every penny donated by Stewart’s generous customers is doubled by Stewart’s Shops.

Since its inception in 1986, Holiday Match has raised more than $39 million and because there are no administrative fees, 100% of proceeds have been redistributed to local nonprofit organizations whose programs benefit children.

Last year, more than 1,700 organizations received funding from the $1.76 million that was raised through 2024 Holiday Match campaign.

WPDH at Stewart's Shop in Middletown, NY

Join WPDH radio at Stewart's Shops at 150 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown this Thursday, Dec. 4 from 9 to 11am to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Stewart's Holiday Match. Stop by and donate what you can.

-Feeling festive? Stop by your local Stewart’s and spice up your day when you grab a Candy Cane Shake. While you are there, help support local children’s charities in your area by dropping your spare change in the Holiday Match bucket.

-Need to pick up a quick holiday gift? A Stewart’s My Money Card is a fast and easy option. While you are at the shop drop your spare change in the bucket and know you will doubling your gift to benefit local children’s charities.

-Are you stopping by Stewart’s to grab your morning coffee? Why not pickup a breakfast sandwich and toss your spare change in the Holiday Match bucket. When you do, Stewart’s will double your gift and that money will help support local children’s charities.

Do you know a great children’s organization in your community? Encourage them to apply for Stewart’s Holiday Match funding and know you that each time you donate, you will be supporting organizations that are important to you.

To apply for holiday match funding visit stewartsshops.com

