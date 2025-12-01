This guy may be the coolest mall Santa ever.

Mall Santas are individuals who dress as Santa Clause to entertainchildren, pfyen in shopping malls, as a holiday tradition dating back to the 1800's. They are a form of entertainment and a way for children to communicate their Christmas wishes, with many malls investing in elaborate sets and professional actors.

Being a mall Santa is a professional role that can be demanding, and there are even schools and companies that train and manage them.

The History of Mall Santas

1800s origins: The tradition began in the 1800s within large department stores, which were often called "cathedrals of commerce".

Post-WWII growth: The popularity of mall Santas grew with the post-WWII expansion of shopping malls as a way to draw shoppers during the holiday season.

Evolution of experience: Early Santas were often simply posed for photos, but the experience has evolved to include elaborate, decorated sets that mimic Santa's workshop, complete with elves, Mrs. Claus, and holiday decorations.

The Job of a Mall Santa

Role of the Santa: Besides posing for photos, a mall Santa acts as a storyteller, a keeper of the Christmas spirit, and a listener to children's wishes and worries.



Training and professionalization: Many mall Santas are highly professional, with some attending special training schools that teach skills like how to manage conversations and care for their appearance .

Behind-the-scenes reality: The job can be demanding, involving long hours and dealing with children who may be afraid or overwhelmed. Many Santas also work other jobs, and some have their own costumes made or have extensive wig and makeup routines.

Compensation: The role can be a significant source of income for some, with some sources estimating potential earnings of around $10,000 to $20,000 per season.

Photo credit: Luigi Benigni Photo credit: Luigi Benigni loading...

Local Mall Santa Gets Ear Pierced

Photo credit: Luigi Benigni Photo credit: Luigi Benigni loading...

Get our free mobile app

Barber Luigi Benigni, who works at C & C UNISEX Hair Design in the Poughkeepsie Galleria captured a great, candid shot of Jolly Old St. Nick getting is ear pierced ahead if the busy Black Friday shopping weekend at Banter by Piercing Pagoda in front of Smoke n Vape. The photo was taken on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 25. Very cool to see Santa supporting a local business, and clearly this mall Santa is one of the coolest cats around.

Photo credit: Luigi Benigni Photo credit: Luigi Benigni loading...

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at? Gallery Credit: Boris