Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart From Target, Joyrides Around Poughkeepsie Galleria

A scanner picked up a call about the shopping cart joyriding at the popular mall in Poughkeepsie.

One of my favorite Facebook groups these days is a public group called Dutchess county scanner feed, which monitors local scanner calls and posts them. Some of these calls are serious ones, while some can be downright outrageous.

Get our free mobile app

This sounds like another call for Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Also See: "Cops" Called to Poughkeepsie Galleria Parking Lot for Report of Donuts

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images loading...

Scanner Call about Theft of Target Motorized Shopping Cart at Poughkeepsie Galleria

A posting in the Dutchess county scanner feed group Admin Ryan Kallmeyer got a lot of reaction.

attachment-Scanner Call Target Shopping Cart loading...

It was reported this week by Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall Security that a male took a motorized shopping cart from Target and was spotted "riding it around the mall". There was mixed reaction to this incident from group members who posted in the comments section, with the majority of people not seeming to have a problem with it.

One person thought it was fantastic.

attachment-Scanner Call Target Shopping Cart Comment1 loading...

Another person thought it sounded like a great time.

attachment-Scanner Call Target Shopping Cart Comment2 loading...

While another person thought of the motorized shopping cart bandit as a sort of local, Hudson Valley hero, encouraging him to keep riding on.

attachment-Scanner Call Target Shopping Cart Comment3 loading...

This incident definitely has me wanting to hear more. Would love to know how things ended. Was the male drunk or just high on life, living every day like it's his last, and checking off another idea on his bucket list? Who knows, but the incident makes for great conversation.

Check out Motorized Cart at Target, Doing Donuts and Crashing into Stuff! (*We don't recommend trying this stunt)