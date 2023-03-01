“Cops” Called to Poughkeepsie Galleria Parking Lot For Report of Donuts

A scanner picked up the call at the popular mall in Poughkeepsie during winter storm.

Well, the ol' police scanner can pick up some interesting calls, some just make ya chuckle when they don't appear to be too serious. We had a pretty significant storm finally this week, as Winter will hopefully be coming to an end soon. It's been another quite mild winter again, and we have no complaints about that. When the snow falls, some people like to get out and have a little fun, but not every action is safe or encouraged.

This sounds like a call for Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Scanner Call About Donuts at Poughkeepsie Galleria

A local, public Facebook group called Dutchess county scanner feed, which has over 5,000 members and posts about regular scanner calls posted a call this week that got people laughing.

A posting from group member Kevin Kob got a lot of reaction.

It appears that at 2:40 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 28 as some significant snow had fallen over the Hudson Valley, some people were having fun in the Cinema parking lot at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, as reports of people "doing donuts" came over the scanner.

Even funnier was the details from Kevin Kob regarding the context of the call:

"Three cars at that location. Security attempting to ascertain which cars were involved. Report from Security Staff stating “it coulda been all of them”.

Message to the public: Please refrain from attempting to gain access to the scene as this investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Better call the National Guard for this! LOL In all seriousness, it's not safe to be doing donuts in the mall parking lot as someone could get seriously hurt, but one just has to laugh at the serious nature of the call to alert mall security over some people having a little winter fun. Stay safe out there!