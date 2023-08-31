What’s Going in the Former Steak & Stein Spot in Newburgh?

Former Banta's Steak & Stein was recently demolished in Newburgh, NY.

Founded in 1967, Banta's Steak & Stein served the Hudson Valley the finest steaks, prime rib and seafood. They had two Hudson Valley area locations, one being off rt 300 in Newburgh and one on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls in the Kohl's plaza (now home to Buffalo Wild Wings).

I used to love going to the Steak & Stein spot on rt 9. I have fond memories of many visits to the restaurant for amazing meals, including delicious prime rib when it was in the area some years ago. At some point, the restaurant closed down and Buffalo Wild Wings eventually took over the spot, and are still occupying it to this day. Across the river in Newburgh, Steak & Stein on rt 300 had been a fixture in the area for decades (eventually closing in 2010). The building had stood in the spot until it was recently demolished.

A fence surrounds the former Banta's Steak & Stein spot on rt 300 in Newburgh, NY. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives A fence surrounds the former Banta's Steak & Stein spot on rt 300 in Newburgh, NY. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

A pile of rubble sits beyond the fence line of the former Banta's Steak & Stein spot odd rt 300 in Newburgh, NY. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives A pile of rubble sits beyond the fence line of the former Banta's Steak & Stein spot odd rt 300 in Newburgh, NY. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

What's Going in the Former Steak & Stein Spot?

Back in November of 2022, the New Windsor planning board approved the project of a four-story hotel with 93 rooms with additional parking lots on the former restaurant site on rt 300 (Union Avenue). The spot sits adjacent to the Red Roof Inn and Suites Newburgh and the Ikaros Diner. With the recent demolition of the Steak & Stein building, one would assume that the hotel project will be getting underway soon.