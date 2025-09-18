Police Searching for Suspects in Stabbing Attack in Ulster County

Law enforcement in the city of Kingston are underway in their investigation and search for the suspects in a reported physical assault that happened this past weekend. Police are treating this case as a criminal investigation.

Stabbing in Kingston

The reported incident occurred the night of Saturday, September 13, 2025. According to the press release issued by the City of Kingston Police Department via their official Facebook page, Kingston Police were called and reported to the scene of the assault at approximately 6:00p.m.

That scene was located on Liberty Street, between Broadway and Prospect Street. Once there, officers discovered the victim, an 18-year old male who had sustained a "deep stab wound to his thigh".

The 18-year old was treated at the scene for his injury, and then was transported to the Health Alliance ER by Kingston Fire Department Ambulance. Once at the hospital, the victim received further medical treatment for his injury. The victim was later released from the hospital.

Investigation and Search for Suspects

As previously stated, Kingston Police are treating this as a criminal investigation and the investigation itself is active and ongoing. Currently, police are working under the belief that two assailants are responsible for this assault.

A motive for the assault has not yet been determined, but police believe that the assailants could have possibly been known by the victim. Police are also working under the belief that this attack was not a random act, and that theirs no domestic relationship between the victim and the perpetrator's.

That is all that is currently known at this time as the investigation continues. The Town of Ulster Police Department is also assisting in the investigation process. Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.

Contact can be made to the Kingston Police Department at (845)-331-8404, or by contacting Detective Adam Hotaling at ahotaling@kingston-ny.gov.

