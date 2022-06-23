Star of Broadway’s Frozen Will Perform in Beacon this Weekend

If you’re looking for a great show to see and you don’t want to drive to New York City, how about staying close to home and heading for Beacon? There is a great show featuring a Broadway star happening this weekend and all you have to do is get yourself to the Beacon Performing Arts Center on Main Street in Beacon.

The Beacon Performing Arts Center presents their 5th Anniversary Concert, Bringing Broadway to Beacon, this Saturday, June 25 at 7 PM at the Center at 327B Main Street in Beacon. The show features Dutchess County native Patti Murin, who played Princess Anna in the Broadway show Frozen. That’s a pretty big name, and you can see her with Beacon Performing Arts Center students and alumni performing songs from Broadway shows and popular music.

According to broadwayworld.com, Patti Murin, who graduated from John Jay High School in East Fishkill, has also played Glinda in Wicked and the title role of Lysistrata Jones, among other touring roles. Patti has also been featured in several movies on the Hallmark Channel, so there's a good chance that even if you don't recognize her name, you'll know her face. That’s a pretty impressive resume, and now she’ll be bringing her talents to Beacon this weekend for us all to enjoy.

There are a lot of special events going on this summer and all year at BPAC including open mic nights, movie nights, musicals and more. For ticket information about Bringing Broadway to Beacon, and to find out what else is going on at the Beacon Performing Arts Center, visit their website.

