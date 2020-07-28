‘Shark Tank’-Famous Lobster Rolls Returning to Poughkeepsie

Those Shark tank winning lobster rolls are rolling back into the Hudson Valley on August 9th. If you missed them last month at Plan Bee Brewery(see photo gallery below) you are in luck. Mark your calendar so you don't miss this chance to get a real Maine Lobster Roll at King's Court Brewing Company located at 40 Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie. Cousin's Maine Lobster will be bringing their sweet lobster to the Hudson Valley for another opportunity for us to enjoy one of the best tastes of summer.

Sunday, Aug. 9th will be mouth-watering fun from 12 PM to 6 PM at King's Court Brewing Company. Their self-described "world-class adventure in a glass" beer paired with a Cousin's Maine Lobster will make for the perfect Sunday afternoon treat. King's Court Brewing Company offers a variety of beers, everything from light and crisp to their newest brew they describe as an experimental triple dry-hopped crazy hazy adventure.

If you have never had one of Cousin's Lobster Rolls you are in for a treat. Founded in 2012 they went on Shark Tank in 2013 and it has been nothing but amazing lobster ever since.

King's Court Brewing Company has hours weekly Thursday from 4 PM to 10 PM with Trivia from 7 PM - 9 PM, Friday 4 PM to 10 PM, Saturday 2 PM to 10 PM and Sundays 2 PM to 6 PM with Kids' Art with Jean at 3:30 PM. For information on this event or other events at King's Court Brewing Company contact them via email or by phone (917) 697- 3030. Parking for the brewing company is easy. Two municipal lots are available. Directly across the street is the Cannon Street Lot and just north is the Academy Street Lot. Parking is free after 6 PM and on weekends and holidays.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app