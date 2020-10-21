Shark Tank Lobster Returns to Poughkeepsie in November

Summer may be long gone but that doesn't mean that we still can't enjoy our favorite flavors of the summer season. Just when you thought you would have to wait until 2021 to get another amazing lobster roll, King's Court Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie has planned an event that will bring the Kings of lobster back to the Hudson Valley.

Cousin's Maine Lobster will be pulling in to King's Court Brewing Company on November 8th bringing all of their delicious lobster to make the first week of November feel like the middle of July. Enjoy mouth watering lobster prepared by Cousins Maine Lobster (NYC Trucks) from 12 PM to 6 PM at King's Court at 40 Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie.

King's Court is a brewery located in Poughkeepsie which is also known as the Queen City. King's Court is actually in the historic King's Court Hotel in downtown. They serve high quality beer that is brewed on site which also happens to go well with all of Cousins lobster dishes.

Make sure to get there early because both Cousins and King's Court are popular with the Hudson Valley. Most of the opportunities to enjoy Cousins Maine Lobster this summer have been sold out or to say the least well attend. We don't want you to miss out on what could be your last chance at a lobster roll in 2020 so make sure you plan to come early.

If you do come please plan to social distance and wear a mask. There will be indoor and outdoor seating.