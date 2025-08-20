Reason Given for Early Closure of Poughkeepsie’s Spratt Park Pool

Mayor Yvonne Flowers addressed the closure before the end of the season in a council meeting Tuesday night.

We reported on Tuesday about the City of Poughkeepsie announcing that Spratt Park Pool would be closed for the rest of the season (8/19- 8/22) and that the pool will only be open for adult lap swim and closed to the public. They also let area residents know that Pulaski Pool will remain open for the rest of the season as an alternative.

Yvonne Flowers is a lifelong City of Poughkeepsie resident and former four-term Common Councilwoman. She is the first African American to become city mayor.

She is a graduate of Poughkeepsie City School District and Dutchess Community College. She has served as Chair of the city’s Finance Committee, Co-Chair of the city’s Procedural Justice Committee and has been on the board of directors of numerous organizations, including R.E.A.L Skills Network Inc., Hudson River Housing and the Dutchess County Board of Ethics. She worked at Dutchess Community College for more than 33 years as the college’s Grants and Contracts Finance Officer and former Supervisor of Student Accounts Office.

Flowers became involved in community activities at a young age, working alongside her father John M. Flowers Sr., who coordinated large community events, including the John Flowers Old Fashioned Easter Egg Hunt, Father’s Day Parade/Celebration, and Community Day Picnic.

Renovations the Reason for Early Closure of Spratt Park Pool

While some were speculating that early closing this season of Spratt Park Pool was a staffing issue, with lifeguards going back to college, Mayor Yvonne Flowers addressed the situation Tuesday night during a council meeting stating the pool has been closed as they get ready for renovations at Spratt Park.

