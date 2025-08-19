Popular Poughkeepsie Public Pool Closes for the Season Early

No reason given for the early closure announced by the City of Poughkeepsie.

Spratt Park is a well-loved community park nestled at 113 Wilbur Blvd, Poughkeepsie, NY. It offers a peaceful urban retreat with lush lawns, shaded playgrounds, and ample space for families and relaxation.

Amenities & Recreation

This expansive park caters to a wide range of interests and ages. Key features include:

A seasonal public pool, ideal for cooling off in summer (typically open from late spring through August, often around 11 AM–7 PM, with lap swim hours early in the day).

Multiple sports facilities, such as baseball and softball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and outdoor pickleball courts (2 hard-surface courts with tennis-style nets and lights).

A playground designed with separate zones for different age groups, plus shaded seating and grassy slopes for lounging.

A dog park, with designated areas for large and small breeds, making it a popular spot for pet owners.

Walking & Scenic Charm

The park also features pleasant walking paths and open green spaces—great for jogging, strolling, or simply enjoying nature

City of Poughkeepsie posted earlier today on Facebook that Spratt Park Pool is closed for the rest of the season (8/19- 8/22). They said that the pool will only be open for adult lap swim and closed to the public. They also wanted area residents to know that Pulaski Pool will remain open for the rest of the season. We reached out to see what the reason was for the early closure but hadn't received a response at the time of the publishing of this article.

