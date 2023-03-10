SpongeBob SquarePants In Hyde Park, NY

FDR High School getting ready for the SpongeBob Musical.

Everybody knows SpongeBob! the American animated comedy series follows the adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants and his aquatic friends in the fictional underwater city of Bikini Bottom. Its the 5th longest-running American animated series and the highest rated Nickelodeon series. The high popularity of the series made it a media franchise, and the most profitable property of Paramount Consumer Products, generating over $13 billion in merchandising revenue as of 2019.

SpongeBob SquarePants was adapted as a stage musical in 2016 by director Tina Landau. SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical received critical acclaim when it premiered in Chicago in 2016 and opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in 2017. It tied for most-nominated production at the 2018 72nd Tony Awards with twelve Tony nominations.

SpongeBob Musical Coming to FDR High School in Hyde Park

F.D. Roosevelt High School is a public high school in Hyde Park, NY (Dutchess County) that is named for a native son. The school serves around 1300 students in grades in grades 9 through 12 in the Hyde Park Central School District. F.D. Roosevelt igh School President's Players Presents The SpongeBob Musical taking place this weekend (Fri. and Sat. March 10 and 11 at 7pm and Sunday, March and 12 at 2pm at FDR High School. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors & Students $5. Come to the pineapple under the sea for a fun-filled adventure with all your favorite characters!

