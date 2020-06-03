“Spider-Man” Climbs Bridge During Protests in New York [VIDEO]

As thousands descended upon New York City during the George Floyd protest, a rather unusual thing happened. The NY Post says that a person dressed as the famed webslinger climbed Manhattan Bridge as protesters marched through the streets.

The video has been shared all over social media, and has racked up millions of views. Most cheered on Spidey, though a few people on social media took him to task for supporting the looters ans the rioters.

The Post reports that around a dozen protesters were arrested Tuesday night after New York City's 8 P.M. curfew.

