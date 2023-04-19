Special Equestrian Group Educating Hudson Valley at Area Schools

The Ponysitters are sharing their love and knowledge of horses with the Hudson Valley.

JL Performance Horses is one of Dutchess County's oldest, privately owned horse farms, located in Unionvale, NY. The farm has been receiving national recognition for more than half a century, for stable management, equine health care and training. The farm provides community-based, comprehensive equine education programs and welcomes, children, adults and families, schools and all other groups into the world of horses.

One program involved with JL Performance Horses is The Ponysitters Pony Club. The program teaches children all about life on the horse farm, including safe horse handling techniques, equine care, nutrition, proper grooming, along with understanding equine behaviors and more. The program welcomes children ages 5-15, and prior horse experience is not required. Gert more info on the program here.

The Ponysitters Touring Local Schools

The Ponysitters are making the rounds at Hudson Valley area schools, sharing their love and knowledge about horses, farm life and opportunities within the equine industry, Dutchess County Horse Source posted on their Facebook page. The group made a stop recently at Sheafe Road Elementary School and their PTA after school event.

Next stop for The Ponysitters will be Dutchess Community College for the 2nd annual Dutchess County Health Fair on Saturday, April 29 from 11am-2pm. You can come meet The Ponysitters and learn about the benefits horses can give to you.