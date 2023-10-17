Mystery Buyer of $12 Million Hudson Valley Mansion Revealed

One of the most beautiful properties in New York State has a new owner.

The Hudson Valley has always been a place for the uber-rich to escape. Families like the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers knew this over 100 years ago when they built huge mansions on the Hudson River.

One such property in Poughquag had been on the market for years before being mysteriously purchased in December 2022. The mansion had been on our radar for years after finding it on the market for $15 million.

Sitting on 466 pristine acres in Poughquag, Sugar Maple Farm features an 18,000-square-foot home with an indoor pool and basketball court, wet bar, billiard room, wine cellar, tennis court, putting green and much more.

But sadly, the home 8-bedroom, 12-bathroom home was "not of particular interest " to the new owner.

Who Purchased Sugar Maple Farm in Poughquag?

The home, which was listed for $15 million was purchased in December of 2022 by Sugar Maple LLC for $12.1 million. The true owner of the LLC was unknown until last week when it was revealed that it was the New York Racing Association.

NYRA's Vice President of Communications, Patrick McKenna, says the property will be used in many different ways by the organization “including an equine health and safety research center, dedicated Thoroughbred aftercare facilities, off-track training, layup boarding and related services.”

The property already has a reputation for racehorse breeding and training. The estate's listing says the property includes several outbuildings, paddocks and six barns with 94 stalls.

As for the gorgeous 18,000-square-foot mansion, the NYRA doesn't seem to have immediate plans. According to the Paulick Report, racing officials say the home "was not of particular interest to the organization in the purchase and could be used in the future for event space."

It's crazy to think that this beautiful mansion could go unused. Scroll down to see some of the wild features in this multi-million dollar mansion.

