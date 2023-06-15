Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival 2023 is set for June 24 at Barton Orchards.

A Hudson Valley tradition returns to Barton Orchards, and everyone is excited for it. The highly anticipated Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival will feature over 15 diverse food trucks, with something for everyone! Event takes place Saturday, June 24 at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY from 11am-5pm.

5 Reasons to Attend Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival 2023:

1. The Food Trucks

Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival is a foodies paradise with over 15 different food trucks including Reggae Boy Cafe Truck, Thailicious Food Truck, The Waffle Wagon, Fanelli's Deli Dogs Food Truck, Feeding Friends-Z Food Truck, Chick Magnet Food Truck, La Cabanita Mexican Food Truck, The Steak Truck, Empanada Mama Food Truck, Cousin's Maine Lobster Food Truck, Max's Melts Gourmet Grilled Cheese. and Spacey Tracey's Pickles.

2. The Vendors

Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival will have many great vendors including Created With Love Boutique, Gary's Pickles, Lily N Riley Handmade Gifts, Hummingbird Hollow Art, Cooper's Daughter Spirits and Jerky Hut.

3. Dog Friendly

Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival is dog friendly! All dogs are welcome! Plan to bring your furry friend along on this fun day if you'd like.

4. The Entertainment

Hudson Valley based Pop and R&B band Shades will be rocking the stage at Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival. Come see this great band providing entertainment for this all-day event.

5. The Activities

Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival will feature a bunch of family-friendly events like hay rides, a petting zoo, a dog park, mini golf, a slip n slide, and a playground. Other activities are available for purchase including drinks in the tap room, cider donuts in the bakery and gem stone mining.

Barton Orchards is a 175-acre apple orchard & vegetable farm located in Poughquag, NY that has been in the Barton family for over 40 years. Come on out for a day of fun and drinks at Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival 2023! More info and details at the event page here.