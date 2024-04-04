Celebrate The Solar Eclipse: Barton Orchards Hosting A Special Event
Special viewing party will be free to attend and will feature live music.
Everyone is talking about the upcoming solar eclipse. The rare celestial event that will be passing over North America on April 8. The next one won't occur for another 20 years. Although the Hudson Valley isn't in the direct path for totality, it will still be an amazing event as the moon will block about 95% of the sun.
Barton Orchards is a family-owned 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm that has been owned by the Barton family for over 40 years, currently owned and operated by Peter Barton. Barton Orchards was founded as a wholesale apple farm in the late seventies by Bruce and Rose Barton. Its first couple of years of operations and sales came from the Apple Core farm stand. By the early nineties, Barton Orchards opened to the public and became one of the first pick-your-own apple orchards in the Tri-State area.
Its become a very popular spot these days, hosting numerous events each year, and the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party event is sure to be something special.
Barton Orchards Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
Barton Orchards Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on Monday, April 8, 2024 will feature live music from popular Hudson Valley area band Skin n' Bones. Admission is free at the farm in Poughquag, NY from 1-6pm. Live music starts at 2pm with free viewing glasses for the first 100 attendees. Maximum viewing of the eclipse is expected to be shortly after 3pm and the tap room, dog park and petting zoo will all be open and face painting from Heavenly Body Art and Face Painting. Food from BBQ Crew Food Truck and ice cream from Frozen Fun Ice Cream Truck will be available for purchase. Get more info here.
The Barton Orchards Solar Eclipse Viewing Party is sure to be an epic event you will not want to miss! Another upcoming event at Barton Orchards that you'll want to make plans to attend is Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers & Spirits on June 1. Tickets are on sale now for this event. Check out the event page here for tickets and info.
