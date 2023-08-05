Barton Orchards Announces New Opening Date as Rebuild Continues

The rebuild continues.

About a year ago on August 22nd, 2022, flames broke out at the popular Barton Orchards farm in Poughquag, New York after a Bottini Propane truck caught fire. The fire caused extensive damage, destroying the two main buildings on the farm and causing damage to 6 other buildings on the property.

Read More: Barton Orchards Shares Details About Devastating Propane Fire

Many Hudson Valley natives and those who lived in and around the area would visit the farm throughout the year to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables as well as delicious baked items from Barton Orchards. But really, Barton Orchards is known for its phenomenal fall season turnout.

Chuck Merrihew Chuck Merrihew loading...

Since the 2022 fire, Barton has continued to keep their farm open for picking and events while building up parts of the property that were effected by the fire. Just last month Barton announced they were rebuilding and "expect our first project to be completed by the end of July when we open for the season 7/29" they added to stay tuned for details and "it’s going to be beautiful!"

As we all know, beauty takes time! On Monday, July 31st Barton Orchards shared a bit of a "plot twist."

In a statement, Barton Orchards shared on Facebook that they will now be opening for the season on August 12th, 2023. Previously, it was announced that with the rebuild the would be opening towards the end of July. Barton Orchards explains further writing:

Our new season opening date has been moved to Saturday, August 12. This will give us time to continue to focus on rebuilding. The farm will be closed 7/31 through 8/11, including Tap Room, Petting Zoo, Dog Park and Playground. Early apple varieties will be ready for picking mid-August; however, we will not have a vegetable garden for picking this year.

Keep an eye on Barton Orchards social media accounts for any future updates. Additionally, Barton Orchards will be hosting their 5th annual Sunflower Festival running August 25th through August 27th and September 1st through September 4th. You can find more details on the Barton Facebook page.

Hudson Valley NY Farm Fresh Summer Fruits and Veggies Our Hudson Valley farms have fresh Summer fruits and veggies ready for your next gathering. Fresh sweet corn, ripe plump blueberries, cherries, peaches, and more. Don't wait to stop at one of these Hudson Valley New York farms to get you fresh summer fruits and veggies good on the grill, in salads, and mixed into your cocktails.

Hudson Valley Farm Creates Whimsical Hobbit House Air BNB Think Lord of The Rings meets Hudson Valley...minus Gollum.