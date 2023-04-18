Shop where all the stars are at the first annual neighborhood spring sale.

There was a time when you could run into the likes of Liam Neeson, Mary Tyler Moore, Bette Midler, Ric Ocasek of The Cars and "The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet on any given day in Millbrook.

Tigman with "The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet outside Millbrook Post Office in Millbrook, NY 20 years ago.

Then there was that time my sister-in-law ran into actor Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead while working at the popular Millbrook Diner in the village.

Millbrook, NY has always been home to many big-name celebrities and is a charming little town to visit and the upcoming neighborhood tag sale is a great excuse to make the trip.

The small village in Dutchess County is 90 miles north of New York City and is often referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons. It is one of the most affluent villages in New York. Millbrook's population was 1,455 as of the 2020 Census.

Harvard Psychologist and advocate for psychedelic drugs Timothy Leary lived in a 64-room mansion on an estate in Millbrook in the 1960s. The Moody Blues wrote a song about him.

Timothy Leary Timothy Leary, Archive/Getty Images loading...

The Great Millbrook Neighborhood Tag Sale

Millbrook is gearing up for a village-wide tag sale with multiple people selling stuff at over 25 addresses. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23 from 9 am to 4 pm with a rain date set for May 20 and 21.

Get more info by checking out the Great Millbrook Neighborhood Sale Facebook page here or by calling 914-907-9789. You never know who you'll run into at the upcoming Great Millbrook Neighborhood Tag Sale!

