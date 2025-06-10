Best Amphitheater in America Gets Sound System Upgrade

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts was recently named #1 Amphitheater in the U.S. by USA Today.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a cultural and performing arts center located in Bethel, New York. It sits on the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, one of the most iconic music festivals in history.

Bethel Woods was recently voted #1 Best Amphitheater in the Country by readers of USA Today. A well deserved honor by the way. Its a personal favorite, that I love visiting all summer long to take in the amazing shows and just being there on those hallowed grounds is an experience in itself. There's nothing like the atmosphere at Bethel Woods. I've seen so many shows there over the years that I've lost count, quite frankly.

I always thought that the sound was pretty great at Bethel, as our the sight lines, but I guess there is always room for improvements, and it looks like improvements are being done with the sound at Bethel Woods.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts took to social Media last week to announce that they had received a generous grant from the New York State Council on the Arts for and upgrade to the Pavilion lawn sound system, stating that this means "a better concert experience for everyone, no matter where your sit."

Exciting news: We've received a generous grant from the New York State Council on the Arts to upgrade our Pavilion lawn sound system!

This means an even better concert experience for everyone, no matter where you sit. We're grateful to NYSCA and Governor Hochul for recognizing the power of the arts and investing in cultural spaces across the state. @newyorkstatecouncilonthearts @govkathyhochul

