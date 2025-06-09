Music Venue Owner Honored for Contributions to Hudson Valley Arts Community

Phil Ciganer, owner of Towne Crier Cafe was recently honored by the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, NY.

The Towne Crier Cafe has been a providing great live music and fine food to the Hudson Valley since 1972. I remember being at the original Town Crier Cafe in Beekman, NY back in the 80s when my aunt waitressed there. I remember Suzanne Vega was performing at the venue later that night the day I was there. Suzanne Vega went on to have major success with songs like "Tom's Diner" and "Luka".

Issues with the building and insufficient parking prompted Phil Ciganer to seek a new location. After 16 years in Beekman, The Towne Crier moving to Pawling in 1988.

I would see many artists over the years at the Towne Crier Cafe Pawling location over the years including Leo Kottke, Jules Shear, and Colin Hay from Men at Work.

The Pawling location of Route 22 accommodated more people and offered expanded dining facilities. Decorated inside and out with a Southwestern motif, the club sported a stage set into a corner of an open, tiered room furnished with tables and chairs. The enclosed bar adjacent to this area was decorated with photos of the many artists who performed at the Towne Crier.

Eventually, Ciganer's ambitions outgrew the Pawling location and the club relocated to Beacon, New York, which has enjoyed a cultural "rebirth" in recent years. Ciganer cited this cultural renaissance as the main factor in choosing to relocate the Towne Crier Cafe to Beacon. I've been to the Beacon spot a couple of times for some great shows and its a beautiful venue. I saw The Motels and a New Year's show a couple of years ago with the Chris O'Leary Band and Ban Brother Band.

Towne Crier Cafe took to social media on their official Facebook page Friday to announce that owner Phil Ciganer was was recently honored by the Howland Cultural Center for his contributions to the Hudson Valley arts community. Howland Cultural Center in Beacon was established in 1979 as a hub for art, culture and history in the historic 1872 Richard Morris Hunt building.

Phil was recently honored by the Howland Cultural Center for his contributions to the Hudson Valley arts community. The Towne Crier Cafe was established in 1972, and for the last 12 years has been a cultural hub in Beacon. Phil is pictured speaking at the Howland’s May 15 Gala, which was held at The Roundhouse in Beacon. Also pictured (from left) are Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou, Phil, State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson (presenting a Certificate of Merit from the Assembly) and Howland Cultural Center Executive Director Theresa Kraft. Photos by Michael Isabell

Congrats to Phil on the honor and for helping keep the music alive in the community for all these years. There's always great music at the Towne Crier Cafe. Check out their official website for a full schedule.