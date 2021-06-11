Almost a year to the date from when a car crashing into the front of the Gunk Haus, located at 387 South Street in Highland caused a devastating fire, they are ready to announce that the Gunk Haus is set to re-open.

It was back in June of 2020 that we first told you about the scary accident in which a car crashed in the the front of the restaurant causing the building to catch fire. The fire caused complete closure of the restaurant and bakery right before they were set to reopen after the COVID shutdowns. The fire happened just as Hudson Valley restaurants were getting ready to work through the pandemic with takeout orders. As a result of the fire the Gunk Haus was looking at their restaurant being out of business for the foreseeable future.

Photo Credit: Gunk Haus via Facebook 6-10-2021

The car striking the building had cause significant damage. Customers and the community pulled together to help. A Go Fund Me page was started to help with expenses in hopes of getting the Gunk Haus and their staff back to work as soon as possible.

In July of 2020 when the Gunk Haus was just beginning to go through the process of rebuilding they actually wanted to give back to the community who had helped them during the fire. They held a yard sale with items they had rescued from the flames. Then in August of last year once they understood what it was going to take to rebuild and were sure they could do it with the help of their insurance company, they turned around and gave the proceeds of their Go Fund Me from the fire to the 8 local fire departments that responded to the fire. Each department received approximately $3700.

So, today we are happy to report that they shared on their Facebook page the Gunk Haus in Highland will be reopen starting on Friday of Father's Day Weekend. They stated "When life gave us lemons, we figured out a way to turn it into beer and pretzels". They are taking reservations and To-Go-Orders starting Friday June 18, 2021.

Great to have the Gunk Haus back open just in time to celebrate Dad.

