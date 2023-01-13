Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day.

Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for a moment and realize that some of these places I have been going to for years. And every time I have been to the place it has been the same people making sure I enjoy my meal. I have probably had 3 or four jobs in the time between now and the first time I went to the Gunk Haus. If I move on why shouldn't a restaurant owner?

Gunk Haus Restaurant in Highland New York For Sale

Let's face it we get attached to the people and the chefs where we eat out. They are part of our extended family through food. I am actually surprised I didn't realize that the Gunk Haus was for sale sooner. My only request of the new restaurant will be that they keep the bakery. It is so fun to go there, have a drink and then pick up a baked good for home.

German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley, NY

So if you were like me and not aware that the opportunity to own and run that Gunk Haus was a thing, let me get you up to speed.

The Gunk Haus at 387 South Road in Highland, New York is being offered for just over 1 Million dollars and that is a steal if you ask me, the view alone is worth that price.

According to the listing with Coldwell Banker Prime Real Estate, it is being offered turn-key which means you should be getting everything you need to get started right away. The restaurant has dining inside and out, a bakery, and a full catering kitchen in the basement. The property also has living space but they don't give any description of that area of the building.

If you are ready to take over the tastiest Barvarian Gasthaus in the Hudson Valley you have to check to see if you can swing it.

