Some Stores inside Hudson Valley Malls Can Welcome Back Customers

A number of popular stores inside malls in the Hudson Valley can now allow customers to shop inside.

On Tuesday, officials from the Poughkeepsie Galleria announced select retailers with exterior entrances have expanded their retail offering to provide in-store experiences, in accordance with New York State interim guidance for business reopening activities and operations.

The following retailers are providing curbside and/or in-store experiences at the Poughkeepsie Galleria

Best Buy: 10 am-6 pm daily curbside / in-store by appointment only

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Mon-Sat 9 am-9 pm and Sun 10 am-7 pm

Macy’s: curbside only Mon-Fri 8 am-5 pm and Sat-Sun 11 am-5 pm

Target: 8 am-9 pm daily

Other participating retailers and their curbside service hours are updated at Curbside@Poughkeepsie.

Later on Tuesday, officials from the Galleria at Crystal Run announced retailers that maintain exterior entrances are now open.

The following tenants at the Galleria at Crystal Run are now open:

Dicks Sporting Goods: Mon.- Sun. 9am-9pm and Sunday 10am- 7pm. Curbside pickup is available.

Target: 8 am-9 pm daily

Macy's: Opening Friday, June 12th from 11 am-7 pm daily with curbside pickup available

JC Penney: Opening Wednesday, June 17th hours TBD

Other participating retailers and their curbside service hours are updated at www.galleriacrystalrun.com.

Also in accordance with New York State interim guidelines, all mall entrances to Poughkeepsie Galleria and Galleria at Crystal Run will remain closed at this time.

Stores inside malls without its own entrance can offer curbside pickup.