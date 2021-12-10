SOLVED: Why Are We Seeing So Many Mullets in the Hudson Valley?

Have we stepped in a time machine or is the mullet making a big comeback in the Hudson Valley?

As an avid people watcher, I couldn't help but keep track of the comings and goings of customers while working at a Hudson Valley Dunkin' Donuts last Friday morning. It can be pretty amusing to see how people interact so early in the morning and how some of them are put together for work while others look like they just rolled out of bed.

One interesting observation I made was that there was a significant amount of young people who entered the store sporting a classic mullet haircut. Of course, we all know the much-maligned hairdo that was popular in the 1980s. Celebrities like Patrick Swayze, David Hasselhoff, Kenny G, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Bob Seger all had fantastic mullets.

The "party in the front and business in the back" look of the mullet eventually died off in the late 1990s, which is why it was a bit jarring to see so many walk through the door. The strangest thing about the Hudson Valley mullet sightings is that the haircut was almost exclusively found on young men.

I did some research and it turns out that the mullet is, in fact, making a huge resurgence. According to Cosmetify's yearly poll, the mullet is the most popular haircut trend of 2021. In fact, we spoke with a listener who reported his 14-year-old son and a friend both spent the last year growing a mullet.

It's unclear WHY the mullet has returned. The trend is geared mostly towards young people who are most likely unaware of the tragic fashion mistakes that we committed in the 1980s. For now, I guess we'll have to embrace the reemergence of the mullet. But if you're not a fan, don't worry. The trend is likely to burn out soon. I mean, even Metallica eventually shaved theirs off.

