What Will Be the Next Big Chain Store to Close in the Hudson Valley?

Over the past few years, Hudson Valley shoppers have gotten used to seeing familiar storefronts go dark. Which ones will be next?

Long-standing stores like Rite Aid, Joann Fabrics, Big Lots, Party City, Bed Bath & Beyond and Sears are just some of the growing list of national chains that have either disappeared or dramatically reduced their presence, leaving behind vacant storefronts in shopping centers across the Hudson Valley.

The closures have left many residents wondering which retailers could be next.

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Which Hudson Valley Stores Could Be Next?

While no major chain is immune from the challenges facing brick-and-mortar retail, there are several national brands that industry experts say are more susceptible to closures as they continue to restructure operations and search for ways to improve profits.

Macy's is one of the most recognizable names on that list. The department store giant is in the middle of a multi-year effort to close underperforming locations while investing more heavily in stores that generate stronger sales. Although Hudson Valley locations at the Poughkeepsie Galleria and Galleria at Crystal Run remain open, the company's continued downsizing has raised concerns among shoppers nationwide.

Walgreens is another retailer facing significant changes. The pharmacy chain has announced plans to close hundreds of stores across the country as it works to reduce expenses and adapt to changing consumer habits. With many Hudson Valley communities already losing Rite Aid locations, additional pharmacy closures could leave residents with fewer options for getting much-needed medication.

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Family Dollar has also spent the last several years shrinking its footprint. The discount retailer continues to evaluate underperforming locations as part of an ongoing restructuring effort that has resulted in hundreds of store closures nationwide.

Meanwhile, mall-based retailers continue to face their own challenges. Claire's has struggled with financial difficulties as more shoppers turn to online retailers, while Forever 21 continues to fight for market share in an increasingly competitive fashion industry after emerging from bankruptcy.

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None of these companies have announced plans to close Hudson Valley locations. Still, the recent departures of chains like Rite Aid, Joann, Big Lots and Party City serve as a reminder that even long-established national brands can find themselves fighting for survival in today's retail landscape.