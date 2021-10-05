SNL Star Celebrates New Season With Hudson Valley Hike

A returning Saturday Night Live cast member spent the day after the premiere right here in the Hudson Valley.

Putting on a live comedy show has got to be stressful. That's why it's not uncommon for for SNL cast members to spend their downtime away from the hustle and bustle of the city relaxing right here in the Hudson Valley.

Some SNL stars have even used their time in the Hudson Valley as inspiration for their skits. During the 2019 season premiere, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon played two creepy sisters who own a Hudson Valley apple orchard. Guest star, Woody Harrelson, who's recently spent time in the Hudson Valley filming an HBO miniseries, appeared in the sketch as a farmhand.

Another popular SNL cast member actually moved to the Hudson Valley to ride out the pandemic. In March of 2020, Cecily Strong shared photos and video of her journey to Ulster County, where she retreated to a quite home near New Paltz. She even performed and filmed sketches at the home during the show's socially-distanced episodes that were aired during the pandemic.

On Saturday night, all of the returning cast members were together at 30 Rockelfeller Plaza for the show's season premiere. The next day, cast member Melissa Villaseñor, posted a picture on Instagram of her on a hike at Bear Mountain. She wrote, "Bear Mountain: No bears. No Leo. No Revenant. All lies. Good times tho!"

Villaseñor kicked off Saturday Night's show with a dead-on impression of congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. From the smile on the comedian's face in the picture, it's clear that the fresh air did her some good after a hectic first week back at work. Hopefully she's recharged for another busy week. Villaseñor is already back at it, preparing for this week's show with guest host Kim Kardashian West.

